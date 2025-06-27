New Iberia senior citizen arrested for robbery in St. Martin Parish Published 9:56 am Friday, June 27, 2025

A 71-year-old New Iberia man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in St. Martin Parish earlier this week.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. on June 23 reporting a robbery at a store in the 1300 block of the Evangeline Thruway.

Authorities say the suspect entered the business, implied he was armed, and demanded cash from the register. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified as Nicholas Anthony of New Iberia. He was taken into custody later that same day by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

On the morning of June 27, Anthony was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and formally booked on one count of First Degree Robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.