Teche Area athletes shine at Post 549

The Post 549 Athletics, a local junior American Legion baseball team, is undefeated in district play heading into the second round of the league tournament.

The Athletics tuned up for the tourney by thumping Abbeville 17-4 on Tuesday at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville.

“The kids are having fun, playing fast and developing,” head coach Simieon Theodile said. “You can see the growth in the decision making, and the way they’re moving out there. It’s very impressive.”

Aryo Fleming (Westgate HS) had two hits with a triple and scored three runs on Tuesday. The centerfielder is hitting .316 with seven stolen bases.

“I’m working on getting better and becoming more physical,” Fleming said. “We’re coming together as a team and building chemistry.”

Post 549, powered by Family Fit & Fun Athletics, is sponsored by OEG Offshore, Trinity Rentals and GIS Engineering. Their only two losses were to the Crowley Millers, a senior league team.

“They’re all smart baseball players,” said assistant coach Thadd Meche, who is joined on the staff by Chris Ransonet. “When they get in situations, they know what they’re doing.”

Six pitchers threw against Abbeville. Peyton Meche (Loreauville) got the start and tossed a scoreless first inning with a strikeout. Meche is second on the team in innings pitched (7.2) with three starts. The rising sophomore has a .385 batting average.

“Confidence,” Peyton Meche said, when asked what the key to his success has been. “I’m trying to work hard and set a good example.”

Cullen Romero (Catholic High) boasts a team-high .667 batting average. Jamen Francis (NISH) is also hitting at a torrid clip (.636). Kane Miller (Acadiana) and Spencer Fuhrer (Hanson) both have a .375 average.

“We have a really good mix of kids,” said Theodile, who plans to form both a junior and senior league team next season. “We’re using baseball as a tool to shape young men, develop leaders and unite our community. This is about more than wins. It’s about walking in purpose.”

Jacob Theodile (Loreauville) has thrown a team-high 11 innings with four starts, nine strikeouts and a 2.54 ERA. Romero has a 0.00 ERA. Fuhrer is another top arm with a 2.33 ERA.

The Athletics have a strong Loreauville presence with Briggs Theriot, Wyatt Hazelwood, Max Broussard, Cole Delahoussaye and Colton Ransonet.

The roster also includes Aiden Sherville (Hanson), Kaiden Yates (Highland Baptist) and Caine Hyde (Westgate).

The Athletics are aggressive on the base paths with 57 stolen bases (in 61 attempts) in eight games. Francis and Fuhrer each have seven steals. Yates and Romero have six steals apiece. Delahoussaye has five, while Ransonet and Theodile have both swiped four bags.

Francis went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBIs in a 13-4 win over Erath in the district tournament.

Fuhrer doubled and Meche tripled. Theodile, who had two hits, pitched three innings with three strikeouts before giving way to Fuhrer, who allowed one run over the final three frames.

The Athletics, 6-2 on the season, face the Aces on Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge.

“I feel like we should win the tournament because we have the players,” Peyton Meche said.

Fleming said he was known as “the brains of the team” this past season at Westgate.

“I come every day and give 100% effort,” he said. “It’s very important for us to win the district tournament. We don’t want to lose.”