BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Ro’moni Royalty Harris, daughter of Hannah Kimberly Charles and Romero James Harris Jr., born June 14, 2025; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.

Jayceon J’amir Kyrie LaSalle, son of Jermaysha Michelle LaSalle and Markel Charles Callahan, born June 20, 2025; weight 8 pounds 8 ounces.

Titus Truth Romero, son of A’kaija Ajane Kinard and Todd Micheal Romero Jr., born June 21, 2025; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.