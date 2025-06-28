ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 19

Floyd David Mitchell Sr., 40, 707 Myrtis St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; illegal use of weapons – aggravated assault; three counts failure to appear.

Gregory Metzel, 60, 1203 Frankie St. Simple battery of the infirm; resisting an officer – refuse to give name/ID; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, 26, 1880 Monterrey Blvd., Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.

Romello Isaiah Ledet, 29, No address given. Remaining after being forbidden – trespassing.

JUNE 20

Ramon Marcel Paul, 32, 3308 Chuggie Lane. Probation violation; failure to appear.

Emanuel L. Flugence, 27, 200 4th St., Youngsville. Second degree battery; home invasion – aggravated assault.

Antonio Blackburn, 28, 501 Darby Lane. Marijuana – simple possession.

Slaydan Michael Antoine, 30, 1105 Right Way Road, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

Toby James Viator, 40, 600 Coteau Holmes Road. Simple criminal damage to property valued $1,000 to $49,999; theft valued at less than $5,000.

Keith Allen Reno, 57, 1046 Whitney Drive, Lot 80, St. Martinville. Theft valued at less than $1,000.

JUNE 21

Scottie James Black, 36, 2016 N Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.

Seth David Verrett, 32, 113 Louis Private Lane, Maurice. Hold for another agency.

Cameron James Richard, 26, 123 N Richelieu Circle. Simple burglary – all other larceny.

Rinvi Kelfontay Thomas, 45, 126 Longstreet Circle, Oxford, Georgia. Failure to appear.

Carol J. Polk, 35, 501 N Kibbe St. #608, Erath. Operating while intoxicated – first offense.

Javon Lee Matthews, 23, 2511 Claude Leblanc Road. Forgery; failure to appear.

JUNE 22

Kervon Hogan, 17, 400 Calhoun St. Attempted burglary – non residence – night; trespassing.

Christopher Wayne King, 46, 905 Lombard St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Kaitlyn Enola Jolet, 32, 830 Canal St., Jeanerette. Violation of protective order; simple criminal damage to property.

John Young Thompson, 43, 303 4th St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.