MARRIAGE LICENSES Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Marriage Licenses

Paul Edwin Freeman to Melissa Ann Sadler.

Adam Thomas Hymel to Brailyn Marae Richard.

Tyjuan Leo Lockley to Kierra La’Shae Decuir.

Lithsamone Phanvilay to Than Khampho Vongchanh.

Ewing Alexander Martinez to Hayleigh Renee Charpentier.

Colton Ryan Meaux to Rebecca Lynn Richard.

Joshua Joseph Comeaux to Autumn Marie Blanchard.

Steve Owens Semar to Toya Angela Broussard.

Michael James Ernest to Becka Renee Caro.

Dominick Dewaine Sheldon to Mariah Trenaz Williams.

Tavon Micheal Davis to Nasha J. Tate.

Randall James Benoit to Sharline Marie Frasier.

Kurtrick Keith Wayne Paul to Jacqueline Ranell Sutton.

Benjamin Lawrence Gulotta Jr. to Amelia Rose Romero.

Donald Jackson to Trella Cafaye Vigne.