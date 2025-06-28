ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 18

Kaleb Noel Leonard, 18, Bayou Vista. Thirteen counts pornography involving children under the age of thirteen.

JUNE 21

Gabriel Francis Randle, 23, Patterson. License plate lights required; color of clearance lamps; no proof of insurance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

JUNE 22

Damien Aurelius Hale, 35, Franklin. Simple assault without a dangerous weapon; disturbing the peace – intoxicated.

Clarence Colbert Jr., 54, Baldwin. Driving while intoxicated; hit and run; failure to report incident.

JUNE 23

Derrick Shawn Kirt, 48, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

Ra’Quan Ar’qua Prejean, 18, Franklin. Two counts possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

JUNE 24

Victor Laurance Crane Jr., 57, Patterson. Driving while intoxicated; reckless operation with accident.