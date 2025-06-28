ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH
Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 18
Kaleb Noel Leonard, 18, Bayou Vista. Thirteen counts pornography involving children under the age of thirteen.
JUNE 21
Gabriel Francis Randle, 23, Patterson. License plate lights required; color of clearance lamps; no proof of insurance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 22
Damien Aurelius Hale, 35, Franklin. Simple assault without a dangerous weapon; disturbing the peace – intoxicated.
Clarence Colbert Jr., 54, Baldwin. Driving while intoxicated; hit and run; failure to report incident.
JUNE 23
Derrick Shawn Kirt, 48, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Ra’Quan Ar’qua Prejean, 18, Franklin. Two counts possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
JUNE 24
Victor Laurance Crane Jr., 57, Patterson. Driving while intoxicated; reckless operation with accident.