3 things to do this weekend Published 10:45 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

SUMMER WORKSHOP: INDOOR FIELD DAY (AGES 8-10)

When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Parkview Branch Library, 500 Grand Pre Boulevard

What: Let the indoor games begin! We’ve adapted your favorite field day activities so the fun continues, no matter the heat or rain. Get ready for egg and spoon races, hula hooping, minute to win it challenges, and much more.



RED, WHITE & BOOM! YOUNGSVILLE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Youngsville Sports Complex, 801 Savoy Road, Youngsville

What: Free family-friendly event with live music, fireworks, a kids’ zone, and food. Enjoy concessions, 13 food trucks, face painting, a photo booth, and the Bubble Bus Acadiana. No pets, golf carts, or ice chests. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.



JULY 4TH BBQ COOKOUT – LOREAUVILLE

When: Saturday, July 5, 2025, 3 p.m.

Where: Loreauville Park, 601 Ed Broussard Road, Loreauville

What: Celebrate the 4th of July at Loreauville Park. Bring your family, friends, and BBQ pits for an afternoon picnic. Enjoy popcorn, snowballs, and games of pickleball and cornhole. Stay after dark for a spectacular fireworks show.