2025 Prep Preview: Westgate Tigers

Coach Ryan Antoine expects the Westgate Tigers to be a young but talented football team this upcoming season.

WHS, which went 8-3 and reached the second round of the 2024 Division I nonselect playoffs, has only six seniors on the roster.

“We have a young crew,” Antoine said. “I like the crew. They do a good job of working hard and showing up every day.”

Versatility will be a theme for Antoine, who says there are five or six Tigers who can play quarterback. Sophomores Noah Antoine and Brock Mitchell are expected to take the bulk of the snaps.

“Noah got injured in the fall scrimmage as a freshman,” coach Antoine said. “We didn’t get him back until Week 10. He’s had a huge offseason, putting on 40 lbs. Brock is a bigger guy at 6-foot-2 or 6-3. Being able to move around our guys makes them more marketable (to colleges).”

As a freshman, Mitchell completed 34 of 54 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. Antoine passed for over 100 yards with two scores.

Caemon Crockem, Joshua John and two-star player Trandin Benjamin, a senior with college offers, will be the feature backs after 1,200-plus yard rusher Tavias Gordon graduated.

“Crockem is a guy who will start it off for us,” Antoine said. “He has big shoes to fill. Tavias was one of the best to come through here.”

The receiving corps includes Jackilon Robertson, Rahim Alem, LJ Vallot, Jaxon Malvo, Cayden Lancelin and John, who can play defensive back, running back and receiver. John scored two touchdowns last year against Comeaux.

Lancelin is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore who already holds offers from Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Auburn, Houston, Baylor and Tulane.

“Cayden is going to be the next guy like Keon Coleman (NFL) or Trey’Dez Green (LSU), ” Antoine said. “A Power 4 guy in two sports. His first love is basketball. He did a lot of things for us as a freshman.”

Junior Lloyd Vital, a first team all-district performer, is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Antoine feels good about his batch of new starters and is confident Oliver Winston and Edwin Pierre will “coach up” the group.

McNeese State commit Lenord Howard and sophomore Chance Archangel, a national recruit with similar offers as Lancelin, anchor the defensive line. Star baseball player Daylan Doucet and Jason Domingue are expected to have big seasons as well.

“Chance had a really good freshman year,” Antoine said of the 6-foot-3, 230-pound end. “He works hard. Howard is a big, strong guy in the interior who can stop the run. Our defense has a lot of intangibles. It’s coached by Tyrunn Walker, one of the greats to play at Westgate who retired after several years in the NFL.”

Three-year starter and all-district performer Makai Wells is moving from the secondary to the linebacking corps. Jayden Dwyer was a key defensive back on last year’s team. Aryo Fleming, Shadon Lee, John Dauterive and Benjamin will ensure that the back seven on defense is top-notch.

“Trandin is a big-time vocal guy for us,” said Antoine, who added that daily improvement is the main goal this summer.

The injury bug has hit the Tigers hard in recent years. Quarterbacks Jaboree Antoine (now a DB at Miami) and Bryant Leon were lost for much of the 2024 season.

“We have a solid nucleus,” Antoine said. “Our early schedule doesn’t help us. Lake Charles College Prep, Southside, Lafayette Christian, Teurlings Catholic and St. Thomas More are our first five games.

“Our young guys will get tested. I believe we’ll be able to make a run if we stay healthy.”