ARREST REPORTS – CHITIMACHA Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 8

Benedicto J. Paulino II, 21, Natchez Way, Charenton. Theft less than $500.

JUNE 28

Ryan F. Landry, 49, Highway 90 Frontage Road, Jeanerette. Misdemeanor harassment.

JUNE 29

Steven Q. Vilcan, 57, Jena Street, Charenton. Unlawful possession of drugs.