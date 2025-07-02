ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 20
Albert Walters, 48, Eighth Street, Franklin. Parole violation; two counts resisting an officer.
JUNE 23
Mary Jordan, 44, Cayce Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JUNE 24
Michelle Brown, 53, Eighth Street, Franklin. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Shannon Bourque, 48, Josephine Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
JUNE 27
Jacaris Bais, 18, Cayce Street, Franklin. Gambling in public.
JUNE 28
Richard Lajaunie, 57, Hanson Street, Franklin. Two counts possession of stolen things; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft.
JUNE 29
Milton Green, 38, Willow Street, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden; resisting an officer.