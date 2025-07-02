ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 20

Albert Walters, 48, Eighth Street, Franklin. Parole violation; two counts resisting an officer.

JUNE 23

Mary Jordan, 44, Cayce Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JUNE 24

Michelle Brown, 53, Eighth Street, Franklin. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Shannon Bourque, 48, Josephine Street, Franklin. Simple battery.

JUNE 27

Jacaris Bais, 18, Cayce Street, Franklin. Gambling in public.

JUNE 28

Richard Lajaunie, 57, Hanson Street, Franklin. Two counts possession of stolen things; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft.

JUNE 29

Milton Green, 38, Willow Street, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden; resisting an officer.