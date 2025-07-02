ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 23

Jordyn Michael Smith, 25, 4612 Waguespack Road. Aggravated second degree battery.

JD Herrell, 58, 810 Daspit Road. Prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties.

Devante Terrell Robertson, 29, 1000 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; simple burglary – theft from a motor vehicle; penalty for distribution – possession with intent; illegal possession of stolen things less than $100; trespassing.

Jaquandre Rosette, 25, 1004 St Jude St. Three counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.

Chandler Lionel Williams, 23, 308 Victory Drive. Failure to appear.

Nichols Anthony, 71, 1417 New Horizon #10. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.

A’Kyre Kartel Marks, 17, 2113 ½ Time St., Jeanerette. Illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Jared Javon Eugene, 39, 1605 Captain Boutte, Jeanerette. Illegal use of a weapon; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of a weapon.

JUNE 24

Dusti Lynn Lawson, 29, 2701 Hulin Road. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

Jaylon Arthur Turner, 17, 406 Hubertville Road, Jeanerette. Illegal use of a weapon; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of a weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; hold for another agency.

Skyler Michael Rollins, 20, 10300 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Robert Shawn Bienvenu, 54, 506 Robertson St. Two counts violation of protective order; two counts failure to appear.

JUNE 25

Misty Marie Mouret, 46, 501 N Main St., Loreauville. Prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; prohibited acts – schedule III – penalties; prohibited acts – schedule IV – penalties.

Hailey Marie Gros, 31, 209 Belva St. First degree rape – victim under 13 years of age; carnal knowledge of a juvenile; computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Shaun Allen Green, 44, 207 Racca Road, Delcambre. Failure to appear.

JUNE 26

Alex Larnell Loston, 30, 2519 Erath St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.

Keith Allen Reno, 57, 1046 Whitney Drive Lot 80, St. Martinville. Theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Kenny Michael Adams Jr., 36, 416 Missouri St. Violation of protective order.

JUNE 27

Porsha Monique Little, 37, 135 John Wayne Drive, Lafayette. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; careless operation.

Evandrick Abraham, 27, 512.5 Johnston. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; carrying firearm on school property; illegal possession of stolen firearms; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; parole violation.

Kevin James Walker, 44, 2804 Sugarmill Road. Parole violation.

Reba Marissa Hall, 34, 408 N Landry St. Second degree battery.

Sierra Marie Landry, 24, 5115 Avery Island Road. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; simple battery; trespassing.