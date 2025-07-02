How to enjoy fireworks safely for Independence Day
Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Before you get popping for the Fourth of July, Teche Area residents should be mindful of the fireworks laws in each municipality.
In Iberia Parish, residents who reside in unincorporated areas are free to pop fireworks at their discretion, as there are no laws prohibiting the use of fireworks in rural areas.
The city of New Iberia, however, adheres to a strict no-fireworks policy. That includes firecrackers, Roman candles, torpedoes, sky rockets or any other fireworks of “similar kind or character,” according to the ordinance.
Jeanerette residents also should be mindful that the municipality doesn’t allow fireworks within town limits.
Delcambre and Loreauville do allow for fireworks.
Loreauville residents can use fireworks July 3, 4 and 5 and Delcambre residents will be able to discharge fireworks from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.
In St. Mary Parish, fireworks are allowed within the 10 day period of June 25 to July 5. Fireworks can only be popped between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. On July 4 and 5, however, residents in unincorporated areas can pop fireworks all the way to 1 a.m.
The St. Mary Parish law for fireworks only allows certain kinds of fireworks to be used, however.
Those include cherry bombs, tubular salutes, two-inch American salutes, firecrackers with casings the external dimensions of which exceed 1½ inches in length or one-fourth of an inch in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes which exceed three-eighths of an inch in diameter, Roman candles larger than 10 balls and sky rockets larger than six ounces.
Baldwin and Franklin both have laws banning fireworks.
- Martin Parish residents of unincorporated areas can freely pop fireworks. That holds for St. Martinville as well, but fireworks can only be sold until midnight on July 4.
The National Council on Fireworks Safety offers the following tips to stay safe while using fireworks:
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.
- Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.
- Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.
- If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.
- Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display.
- Never shoot fireworks of any kind (consumer fireworks, sparklers, fountains, etc.) near pets.