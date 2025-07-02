How to enjoy fireworks safely for Independence Day Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Before you get popping for the Fourth of July, Teche Area residents should be mindful of the fireworks laws in each municipality.

In Iberia Parish, residents who reside in unincorporated areas are free to pop fireworks at their discretion, as there are no laws prohibiting the use of fireworks in rural areas.

The city of New Iberia, however, adheres to a strict no-fireworks policy. That includes firecrackers, Roman candles, torpedoes, sky rockets or any other fireworks of “similar kind or character,” according to the ordinance.

Jeanerette residents also should be mindful that the municipality doesn’t allow fireworks within town limits.

Delcambre and Loreauville do allow for fireworks.

Loreauville residents can use fireworks July 3, 4 and 5 and Delcambre residents will be able to discharge fireworks from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

In St. Mary Parish, fireworks are allowed within the 10 day period of June 25 to July 5. Fireworks can only be popped between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. On July 4 and 5, however, residents in unincorporated areas can pop fireworks all the way to 1 a.m.

The St. Mary Parish law for fireworks only allows certain kinds of fireworks to be used, however.

Those include cherry bombs, tubular salutes, two-inch American salutes, firecrackers with casings the external dimensions of which exceed 1½ inches in length or one-fourth of an inch in diameter, repeating bombs, aerial bombs, torpedoes which exceed three-eighths of an inch in diameter, Roman candles larger than 10 balls and sky rockets larger than six ounces.

Baldwin and Franklin both have laws banning fireworks.

Martin Parish residents of unincorporated areas can freely pop fireworks. That holds for St. Martinville as well, but fireworks can only be sold until midnight on July 4.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety offers the following tips to stay safe while using fireworks: