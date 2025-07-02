Iberia Medical soothes closure fears following senate’s Big Beautiful Bill passage Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Despite claims that a closure might be on the horizon for Iberia Medical Center following the passage of Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in the senate, hospital leadership claims that its profitability puts IMC in a stable position for the future.

In a prepared statement, Iberia Medical Center explained that the hospital was identified as a possible closure due to incorrect information regarding the hospital’s finances.

“Iberia Medical Center has been listed on a document provided to the President as a rural hospital ‘at risk’,” the statement said. “This list was compiled without input from Iberia Medical Center, but based upon meeting one of two criteria. The first of the two criteria was that the hospital has lost money in the last three years. Iberia Medical Center has remained profitable and DOES NOT meet that criteria. The second criteria is that the hospital is in the top 10 percent Medicaid payor mix of rural hospitals across the country. Meeting this criteria is not a surprise to us as many of our Iberia Parish residents depend on their Medicaid insurance coverage.”

CEO Dionne Viator added that monitoring any potential changes that may affect the hospital and will continue to provide high-quality service regardless of legislative action.

“As most of the public is aware, this bill continues to evolve, and we fully expect additional changes,” Viator said. “Our leadership team is closely monitoring developments and engaging with policymakers and healthcare partners to understand the full scope of any proposed changes. We are committed to adapting as needed to continue providing uninterrupted care for our patients.”