Leprosy exhibit open through July at Bayou Teche Museum Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Bayou Teche Museum welcomed a new exhibit examining the history of leprosy in Louisiana Saturday morning.

“Leprosy: The Separating Sickness” is an exhibit that is slated to stay at the Bayou Teche Museum until August, and examines The Carville Leprosarium, also known as the Gillis W. Long Hansen’s Disease Center which was the nation’s center for leprosy (also known as Hansen’s Disease) research.

The Bayou Teche Museum welcomed speakers and several people associated with the exhibit during an official welcome for the exhibit’s occupation in the museum.

Speakers included Jose Ramirez, a former patient at Carville, as well as others.

The exhibit itself stems from the work of Johnny Harmon, a documentary photographer and patient at Carville, located in Iberville Parish.

Curated by Theresa Herrera and Ana Bellomy, the history of the exhibit as well as a few local connections were discussed at the event, and the exhibit itself was shown on display at the museum.