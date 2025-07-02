Next Man Up: New Iberia’s Reno hopes successful senior season will lead to NFL opportunity Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Tra’Klayn “KK” Reno never played linebacker during his prep football days at Catholic High, which makes his college career even more impressive.

The Southeastern Louisiana University senior claimed All-Southland Conference second-team honors last season and was named conference Defensive Player of the Week in November 2024 for his performance (nine tackles, forced fumble, interception) in a 19-16 win over Nicholls State.

“‘The big question always was what (position) KK would grow into,” said former CHS coach Brent Indest, who had Reno on the roster for three years during his tenure with the Panthers.

“I had him for his freshman and sophomore seasons. He also played (varsity) as an eighth grader. He was a projected quarterback for me. After I left, he was more of a running back. I always felt he’d probably be best on the defensive side.”

Reno took some snaps in the secondary during his sophomore season at CHS.

“He goes from being a safety with decent speed to a fast linebacker at 220 lbs.,” Indest said of Reno, who started all 12 games last year and recorded 94 tackles and three forced fumbles for the Lions (7-5 overall, 6-1 in conference).

Reno, a business administration major, is taking one summer course while working out with the team Monday/Thursday each week. Goals for the 2025 season include making it past the second round of the FCS playoffs and winning the conference.

“I really like it in Hammond,” Reno said. “They love Southeastern football. Anywhere you go, they’re wishing you good luck.”

Reno has local teammates from Westgate in defensive backs Blayne Delahoussaye and Jayden Colbert. Delahoussaye, also a senior, has a “real leadership role in the DB room,” according to Reno, who talked about the difference in high school and college.

“It’s way more fast-paced,” he said. “You’re no longer ‘that guy’ on the team like in high school. You have to be a self-starter. Nobody is going to motivate you, and everybody wants to get your position.”

Reno, a team leader, is entrenched at his position. Last year, he posted a season-high 14 tackles in a 24-23 win over Stephen F. Austin and notched double-digit stops vs. Houston Christian, Tarleton State, South Dakota State and Lamar.

“We have really tight team bonding and are building more chemistry together,” he said. “I feel that I’m a team leader in terms of people watching me do things more than talking. I’m not an outspoken person.”

Reno played against Westgate alums Amaaz Eugene and Brailon Raymond in wins over conference foes Northwestern St. and Nicholls State.

The Lions begin their season on Aug. 30 at Louisiana Tech and will face LSU on Sept. 20.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Indest said of Reno, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Keydrain Calligan, who signed an NFL contract this year. “He always played with a lot of toughness and was never scared to put his face in there and strike people.

“He was a big part of our success.”

Reno hopes to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he can showcase his wares against other NFL prospects. After the season, he’ll prepare for Pro Day.

“Keydrain always said he was going to the league,” Reno said. “I saw him put in the work when he got here. I want to be the next to come out of New Iberia.”