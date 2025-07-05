BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Collins Mary-Mahryn Mills, daughter of Alayna and Cade Matthew Mills, born June 22, 2025; weight 6 pounds 15 ounces. Mrs. Mills is the former Alayna Louviere.

Remi Rosa Cardona, daughter of Stacy Renee Sanchez and Carmon Jay Cardona, born June 25, 2025; weight 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Raelynn Rose Charles, daughter of MiDestiney Miangel Allen and Dontrell Deonte Charles, born June 26, 2025; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.