ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 28

James Eli Wren, 88, 4904 Coteau Road. Violation of protective order.

Andrew L. Stagg, 32, 1002 S Bailey St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Deidra C. Taylor, 57, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Two counts theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft valued at less than $1,000.

Kyle David Guilbeaux, 43, 114 Oak Hill Road. Failure to appear.

JUNE 29

Johnny Lee Davis, 41, 101 Rue Degravelle St. Resisting an officer; battery of a police officer – aggravated.

Lance Paul Broussard, 41, 311 Lee St. Failure to appear.

JUNE 30

Tavares Lamar Hill, 43, 711 Pecan Alley. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; two counts violation of protective order.

Tehannie M. Galley, 28, 510 Alphonse St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

David Cormier Jr., 44, 1712 Iberia St. Illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon.

Grant M. Falgout, 30, 510 Braxton Drive, Youngsville. Probation violation.

Kerlin Varela-Maradiaga, 30, No address given. Hold for another agency.

Keary Terrell Mouton, 38, 521 Johnson St. Failure to appear.

JULY 1

Derrick Felton, 49, 1219 Saint Jude St. Violation of protective order.

Brandon Spencer, 40, 1060 W Main St. #1. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; illegal possession of stolen firearms; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; two counts second or subsequent offenses; two counts violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation; failure to appear; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I.

Marshay Renee Blanchard, 29, 1310 S Corrine St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying firearm on school property; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Gerald Bradley Jr., 59, 608 Market St., Raceland. Theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft valued at less than $1,000.

Zykeiveia Jayna Narcisse, 24, 520 Julia St. Generic warrant.

Tony Lee Younger, 33, No address given. Disarming of a police officer; battery of a police officer – aggravated; resisting a police officer with force or violence; self mutilation by a prisoner; parole violation.

Kaja Leeanna Joseph, 26, 174 Eckart Drive. Possession – schedule IV; theft valued at less than $1,000.

Lorey John Ledet, 55, 1211 W Main St. Failure to appear.