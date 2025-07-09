BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025
JUNE 2025
New Residential Homes
Kyle Kelly, 406 Marshfield Road, $226,472
Monique and Andrew Dumond, 4218 Northside Road, $60,000
Paula Terry, 505 Oday Road, $300,000
Steve Minnina, 4618 Old Jeanerette Road, $360,000
D.R. Horton, 1505 Highland Drive, $109,080
D.R. Horton, 1502 Highland Drive, $150,293
Jacob Moneaux, 6216 LA Hwy 14, $261,770
Evans Comeaux, 9316 Braquet, $325,000
D.R. Horton, 1503 Highland Drive, $142,815
D.R. Horton, 1601 Ashland Drive, $112,177
New Residential Homes Total: $2,047,607
Residential Other
Paul J. Allain, 5517 E Old Spanish Trail, $50,000
Gerald Derouen, 2019 S Lewis St., $4,000
Linda Marshall, 2712 Sugarmill Road, $10,000
Residential Other Total: $64,000
Residential Additions/Renovations
Dale and Kriste Mitchell, 6407 E Old Spanish Trail, $140,000
Avery Island Inc., 4 Marsh House Road, $210,000
Lynell Romero, 2605 Coteau Road, $71,520
Harvey Blanchard, 4216 Northside Road, $22,750
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $444,270
Residential Roof
Ordley Viator, 4109 Pratt Drive, $13,600
Ronnie Broussard, 2403 Terre Ruelle, $18,452
Pressley Harrington, 4816 Waguespack, $14,748
Curtis Bourque Jr., 4716 Eraste Hebert Road, $6,000
Baron Babineaux, 4 Oak Place, $52,616
Residential Roof Total: $105,416
Residential Sheds
Kenny Vallone, 8711 Coteau Road, $45,000
Joann Clay, 2910 Old Jeanerette Road, $20,000
Angel Delcambre, 1519 Captain Boutte Road, $58,000
Stuart and Angelina Cestia, 2915 E Old Spanish Trail Lot 1, $175,000
Bryce Reed, 4317 Northside Road, $40,000
Rusty Cooper, 1713 Pembroke, $99,025
Seth Gondron, 1412 Lake Dauterive Road, $100,000
Michael Provost, 1207 Cajun Drive, $8,000
Evans Comeaux, 9316 Braquet Road, $25,000
Residential Sheds Total: $570,025
Residential Pools
Jamie Edley, 1416 Crochet Road, $50,000
Residential Pools Total: $50,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Brandy Dean Carret Richard, 5712 Bull Island Road, $6,000
Mathieu Gelineau, 5900 Rip Van Winkle Road, $36,000
Eric Judice, 5101 Brian Blvd., $6,540
Adrian Washington, 3105 Olivier Road, $32,697
Diwani Timberlake, 5713 Northside, $21,897
Michael Johnson, 1018 Oakview Drive, $69,424
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $172,558
New Commercial
Iberia Parish School Board, 2403 Jefferson Island, $3,750,000
Iberia Parish School Board, 2403 Jefferson Island, $2,609,430
Premier Seafood, 10714 Hwy 14, $250,000
New Commercial Total: $6,609,430
Commercial Other
Prairie Contractors, 3808 David J Berard Road, $500,000
Commercial Other Total: $500,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Brytton Trimble, 4010 Melancon Road Lot 23, $8,000
Willis Courville, 3219 Coteau Holmes Road, $82,600
Lukala Washington, 304 Rue Degravelle Lot 10, $69,870
MA Patout & Sons, 9706 Earl Drive, $35,000
Kristin Mayon, 12907 Back Road, $3,000
Ben Finley, 5902 Sugar Oaks Road Lot 25, $10,000
Jake Stevens, 502 Lake Dauterive Road, $10,000
Evan Williams, 5019 Hazard Road Lot 14, $79,350
Byron and Allesia August, 8002 Ledet Lane, $60,000
Peyton Lasseigne, 1419 L Armentor Road, $37,000
Melissa Dubois, 5810 Hwy 14, $45,000
George Boutte, 2609 Valery Road, $49,900
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $489,720
Grand Total – $11,053,026