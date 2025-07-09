BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Staff Reports

JUNE 2025

New Residential Homes

Kyle Kelly, 406 Marshfield Road, $226,472

Monique and Andrew Dumond, 4218 Northside Road, $60,000

Paula Terry, 505 Oday Road, $300,000

Steve Minnina, 4618 Old Jeanerette Road, $360,000

D.R. Horton, 1505 Highland Drive, $109,080

D.R. Horton, 1502 Highland Drive, $150,293

Jacob Moneaux, 6216 LA Hwy 14, $261,770

Evans Comeaux, 9316 Braquet, $325,000

D.R. Horton, 1503 Highland Drive, $142,815

D.R. Horton, 1601 Ashland Drive, $112,177

New Residential Homes Total: $2,047,607

Residential Other

Paul J. Allain, 5517 E Old Spanish Trail, $50,000

Gerald Derouen, 2019 S Lewis St., $4,000

Linda Marshall, 2712 Sugarmill Road, $10,000

Residential Other Total: $64,000

Residential Additions/Renovations

Dale and Kriste Mitchell, 6407 E Old Spanish Trail, $140,000

Avery Island Inc., 4 Marsh House Road, $210,000

Lynell Romero, 2605 Coteau Road, $71,520

Harvey Blanchard, 4216 Northside Road, $22,750

Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $444,270

Residential Roof 

Ordley Viator, 4109 Pratt Drive, $13,600

Ronnie Broussard, 2403 Terre Ruelle, $18,452

Pressley Harrington, 4816 Waguespack, $14,748

Curtis Bourque Jr., 4716 Eraste Hebert Road, $6,000

Baron Babineaux, 4 Oak Place, $52,616

Residential Roof Total: $105,416

Residential Sheds

Kenny Vallone, 8711 Coteau Road, $45,000

Joann Clay, 2910 Old Jeanerette Road, $20,000

Angel Delcambre, 1519 Captain Boutte Road, $58,000

Stuart and Angelina Cestia, 2915 E Old Spanish Trail Lot 1, $175,000

Bryce Reed, 4317 Northside Road, $40,000

Rusty Cooper, 1713 Pembroke, $99,025

Seth Gondron, 1412 Lake Dauterive Road, $100,000

Michael Provost, 1207 Cajun Drive, $8,000

Evans Comeaux, 9316 Braquet Road, $25,000

Residential Sheds Total: $570,025

Residential Pools

Jamie Edley, 1416 Crochet Road, $50,000

Residential Pools Total: $50,000

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Brandy Dean Carret Richard, 5712 Bull Island Road, $6,000

Mathieu Gelineau, 5900 Rip Van Winkle Road, $36,000

Eric Judice, 5101 Brian Blvd., $6,540

Adrian Washington, 3105 Olivier Road, $32,697

Diwani Timberlake, 5713 Northside, $21,897

Michael Johnson, 1018 Oakview Drive, $69,424

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $172,558

New Commercial

Iberia Parish School Board, 2403 Jefferson Island, $3,750,000

Iberia Parish School Board, 2403 Jefferson Island, $2,609,430

Premier Seafood, 10714 Hwy 14, $250,000

New Commercial Total: $6,609,430

Commercial Other

Prairie Contractors, 3808 David J Berard Road, $500,000

Commercial Other Total: $500,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures 

Brytton Trimble, 4010 Melancon Road Lot 23, $8,000

Willis Courville, 3219 Coteau Holmes Road, $82,600

Lukala Washington, 304 Rue Degravelle Lot 10, $69,870

MA Patout & Sons, 9706 Earl Drive, $35,000

Kristin Mayon, 12907 Back Road, $3,000

Ben Finley, 5902 Sugar Oaks Road Lot 25, $10,000

Jake Stevens, 502 Lake Dauterive Road, $10,000

Evan Williams, 5019 Hazard Road Lot 14, $79,350

Byron and Allesia August, 8002 Ledet Lane, $60,000

Peyton Lasseigne, 1419 L Armentor Road, $37,000

Melissa Dubois, 5810 Hwy 14, $45,000

George Boutte, 2609 Valery Road, $49,900

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures  Total: $489,720

Grand Total – $11,053,026

