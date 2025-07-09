ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 2

Christiana Alijia Rue, 27, 501 Frenza St. Failure to appear.

Tometrius Joseph Antoine, 46, 1042 Laura Lane. Probation violation.

Traelan Jordan Briscoe, 24, 515 Weldon St. Pornography involving juveniles.

Wardel Douglas Norris Jr., 32, 710 Texaco, St. Martinville. Probation violation.

Zachary Grant Mosier, 34, 391 W Railroad Ave., Arnaudville. Two counts failure to appear.

Lois Ann Brown, 57, 119 Dark Alley. Aggravated assault upon peace officer; resisting an officer; simple criminal damage to property; contraband – taking to/from penal institution; marijuana – simple possession; failure to appear.

Rogelio Morales-Ordones, 49, Hwy 14, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.

Abilio Efrain Deleon-Velasquez, 38, 633 N Cumberland St., Metairie. Hold for another agency.

George D. Rochon, 59, 5019 Old Jeanerette Road. Failure to appear.

JULY 3

Charles Joseph Decuir Jr., 62, No address given. Failure to appear.

James Eli Wren, 88, 4904 Coteau Road. Violation of protective order.

Kaleb Ross Thomas, 29, 2606 Brenda Drive. Hold for another agency.

Steven M. Gondran, 63, 3318 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.

Jamontre Carlos Batiste, 22, 5017 N Freetown Road. Handling of machine guns – unlawful; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon.

Nova Phillips, 17, 512 Mullins St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; simple battery.

Rayne Lacoste, 17, 512 Mullins St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; simple battery.

Jashawn McCoy, 32, 624 Mississippi St. Probation violation.

Tyrone Javor Weber, 41, 1507 Dehart Drive. Second degree cruelty to juvenile; child endangerment – domestic abuse – aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property; criminal neglect of family.

Darryl R. Phillips, 70, 512 Mullins Road. Failure to appear.

Roberto Carlos Rosales-Amaya, 33, No address given. Hold for another agency.

Justin Seals, 30, No address given. Hold for another agency.

Caitlin Evans, 22, 7415 Cora Lane, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

Allen Michael Collins, 43, 222 Pollard Ave. Indecent behavior with juveniles; contempt of court.