ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 26

Damien Kane Keller, 41, Bayou Vista. Contempt of court.

JULY 1

Shawn Case Lovell Sr., 47, Berwick. Possession of drug paraphernalia; hold for another agency.

Phi Hoang Lam Duval, 41, Bayou Vista. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.

JULY 4

Justin Omar Singleton, 27, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; battery of a dating partner; possession of a firearm-felon; hold for another agency.

JULY 6

Justin Cyril Pellerin, 33, Franklin. Attempted second degree murder; battery – simple.

Blaze Phillip Bourg, 47, Bayou Vista. Domestic abuse battery.

Kaden Paul Ashley, 24, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Todd Michael Lebourgeois, 58, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse – aggravated assault; illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon; resisting arrest or officer; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamines; obstruction of justice – tampering; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance – drug-free zone.