BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Sierra Mae McKinley, daughter of Bethany Jo Gary and Diazhun Kordel McKinley, born July 1, 2025; weight 6 pounds 2 ounces.

Whitley Rose Hebert, daughter of Ashlyn Elizabeth Melancon and Cole Anthony Hebert, born July 3, 2025; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Waylon Lee Croxton, son of Bailey Alexandra Billings and Damien Lee Croxton, born July 3, 2025; weight 5 pounds 1 ounce.