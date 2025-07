ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 28

Brennan Burney, 28, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Armed robbery; six counts aggravated assault with a firearm; false imprisonment; possession of schedule I narcotics – marijuana; contraband into a penal institution.

JULY 1

Reginald Layton, 45, Joan Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear; theft.

Richard Lajaunie, 57, Hanson Street, Franklin. Parole violation.

JULY 2

Joseph Williams Jr., 36, Willow Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JULY 7

Carl Dupas, 61, Iberia Street, Franklin. Aggravated battery; simple assault.

JULY 8

Trey Estelle, 33, Hawkins Street, Franklin. Simple battery.