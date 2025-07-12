ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 4

Brian Schexnayder, 19, 1909 Main St., Jeanerette. Two counts possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; illegal carrying of a weapon; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; resisting an officer.

Arlous Frederick, 37, 1909 Main St., Jeanerette. Simple assault; resisting an officer; public intimidation and retaliation – intimidation; interfering with a law enforcement investigation; battery of a police officer – aggravated; resisting a police officer with force or violence; parole violation.

Bryant Marks, 62, 810 Francis St. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.

Jakaylon Brown, 20, 909 Providence St. Hold for another agency.

Shianiayia Janae Dugas, 19, 1012 Sugarland. Aggravated battery upon a dating partner – child endangerment – aggravated.

Quanderrick Bradley, 23, 261 St. James Ave. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Nicholas Mark Romero, 46, 1600 Crochet Road. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; four counts failure to appear; possession – schedule II narcotics.

Tristan Oneal Green, 38, 220 Leblanc St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Davondra T. Louis, 26, 628 Breaux Alley. Hold for another agency.

JULY 5

Charles Jefferson Guyote Jr., 35, 503 Ira St., Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property; remaining after forbidden – trespassing; flight from an officer; resisting an officer; methods of giving hand and arm signals; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Preston Paul Plessala, 17, 5205 Gondron Road, Broussard. Firearm-free zone – notice – signs; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession – schedule IV.

Quinn Jordan Red, 33, 403 Everette St. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

Austin Louis Babineaux, 26, 1110 Spencer Loop. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; turning movement and required signals; proper equipment required on vehicles – display of plate; driver must be licensed.

JULY 6

Joseph J. Walker, 61, 805 Mixon St. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; traffic control signals – red light, etc.

Gage Quenton Stewart, 22, 3201 Kaliste Saloom, Lafayette. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Armidre Evans, 19, 1604 Rogers St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Makiya Fontenette, 20, 2812 Ned Sonnier Road. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy L. Lewis Jr., 66, 1020 Anderson St. Failure to appear.

JULY 7

Blake Comeaux, 23, 212 Portsmouth Drive, Broussard. Three counts violation of protective order.

Tyler James Landry, 35, 616 Astor Place Drive. Violation of protective order.

Solomon Burney Jr., 25, 118 Bob St. Simple burglary – all other larceny.

Noah Vincent, 27, 401 Maude Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Myaunna Christanae Henry, 24, 900 Mississippi St. #39. Second degree cruelty to juvenile.