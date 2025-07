MARRIAGE LICENSES Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Marriage Licenses

Ashton Michael Vargas to Jillian Denise Derouen.

Tony Joseph Derouen to Jeannie Theresa Millet.

Tavon Michael Davis to Nasha J. Tate.

Philemon Pedro Torret to Josselin Vanessa Lara Rodriguez.

Landon Robert Lancon to Maurielle Imaniacheé Vargas.

Dallas Walters III to Tya Janaé Paillion.

John Ray Broussard Jr. to Randa Gene Smith.

Liemkeo Kataykham to Phimmanichanh Bounheuang.

James Michael Sonnier to Beth Ann Landry.

Thomas Paul Wiltz to Marielle Elise Robichaux.

Norris Joseph Benoit to Sandi Grasiela Castaneda.

Brent Joseph Authorlee to Summer Lynn Bourque.