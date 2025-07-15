3 things to do this weekend Published 11:45 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

THE LION KING KIDS

When: Friday, July 18, 2025, 11 a.m.

Where: Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St.

What: Under the direction of Ryder Romero, IPAL’s summer kids’ camp will host a performance put together by attendees aged 6-12 over the previous two weeks. The play tells the story of Simba, a young lion cub whose ambition and naivety lead him into murky waters, even though he is destined to be king.



FELIZ NAVIDAD MISS & MASTER

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 10 a.m.

Where: Sliman Theatre, 129 E. Main St.

What: Join La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia for the Feliz Navidad Pageant, a “Christmas in July” celebration and fundraiser. This family-friendly event, open to all ages, features multiple age categories for girls and boys. Winners receive a Christmas crown, monogrammed banner, and Spanish Festival pin. Concessions available. Proceeds benefit pageant scholarships and activities.



PUBLIC SWIM DAY

When: Sunday, July 20, 2025, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 NW Bypass (Hwy. 3212)

What: Cool off this summer at the Isle of Iberia’s Public Swim Days. Families are invited to pack up the kids for a fun day in the sun, weather permitting. Concessions will be open for snacks and refreshments. Absolutely no alcohol is permitted on-site.