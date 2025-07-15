Nearly 300 show up for 4th Every Fish Matters banquet Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

PIERRE PART – Every Fish Matters Conservation Banquet founder Cliff “The Cajun Baby” Crochet described events surrounding the most recent banquet as a “cool deal” and, later in the conversation, “pretty cool.”

Let the record show it was anything but “cool” here inside the St. Joseph the Worker Church Hall on Friday evening, July 11. Crochet, a well-known bass fishing pro, was referring to both the people behind the scenes, the volunteers, and the outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen who showed up for the fund-raising event, the banquet-goers.

“The real story of the banquet is the heart of the volunteers and the heart of the people who attended the event,” Crochet said two nights later.

The $70-75,000 raised that night to buy bass fingerlings to stock next spring in and around Lake Verret and in the Atchafalaya Basin came from people sweating it out in the town’s church hall after a power pole four miles away inexplicably “broke” around 2 p.m., leaving the area without electricity.

Approximately 275 people weathered the challenge presented at the 4th annual fundraiser to make the host very proud.

“I just think it’s very awesome. They showed up with no power, spent money with no power and stayed in the building that was probably close to 90 degrees … and had a good time, a lot of smiles, a lot of laughs. I saw some old friends, made some new friends, which is not surprising for Cajuns to do stuff like that,” Crochet said.

“It was hot, uncomfortable. Some people would have cried and went home. Not this group of people. They cracked open a beer and had a great time all in the name of conservation. To me that shows appreciation and commitment.”

Beverages were iced down and the supper was prepared in time, according to a video posted live by Regan Theriot, his sister-in-law, on the Facebook page of his wife, Sara Theriot Crochet, before the doors opened at 5 p.m. The 3:04 long clip let people know the banquet was still a go and the public responded. www.facebook.com/SaraTheriot/videos/1075350674152849.

“I’m very proud. One, because the people support conservation, giving back everything given us for generations, and two, the volunteers. It’s another example of people coming together, overcoming, for something they believe in,” Crochet said.

Banquet tickets were $50 apiece at the door. A live auction at 8 p.m. featured everything from a paddleboard to guns and rifles to paintings to fans to fishing reels to ice chests, etc.

Banquet-goers dined on white beans, catfish and sausage jambalaya. A small generator took care of the stove and such at a critical time.

Crochet and his merry band of 15-20 volunteers did not panic when they found out there was no juice to the building. A couple of phone calls also secured a large generator for lights and a portable air conditioning unit as well as five 36-inch fans.

The A/C unit arrived around 8 p.m.

“We ran two hoses through the door and had some cool air running into the building,” Crochet said.

“As true Cajun people do, we made it happen. Of course, the conservation is a big conversation. All true. You know what I’m saying.”

As anybody who wets a line as an angler realizes and is aware of the benefits of stocking bass, the effort was worth it, according to Crochet.

“We did all right financially. I think we did great considering the conditions. It’s going to be, I bet it’s going to be, about $75,000 gross,” the four-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier and lifelong Pierre Part resident said.

The money will be used to purchase bass fingerlings in Spring 2026 from the American Sport Fish Hatchery in Alabama for release in public waters. Since the first two stockings of 15,000 F1 “Tiger bass” fingerlings in April 2023 and 50,000 more Tiger bass fingerlings in May 2023, there have been 82,000 largemouth bass fingerlings released by the public in May 2024 and another 125,000 largemouth bass fingerlings in April 2025.

Outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen picked up the bass fingerlings each of the past two years at Veterans Park Assumption Parish District #2. The experienced volunteers, under the watchful eyes of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, distributed the baby bass to those in a line of tow vehicles and, even, a few cars.

Last Friday’s yeoman’s effort by all involved won’t soon be forgotten by Crochet.

“As true Cajun people do, we made it happen,” he said.

Along with the volunteers and people who enjoyed the evening, Crochet emphasized he wanted to also thank the Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department, which provided lighting, and Buck Landry with EquipmentShare, which was founded in 2015.