DIVORCES Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Judgements of divorce are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Divorces

Anthony Paul Vicknair versus Trinity Noel Sanchez.

Tory Michelle Tucker Canter versus Justin Thomas Canter.

Kimberly P. Snowden versus William K. Snowden.

Marty Joseph Poirrier versus Melissa Landry Poirrier.

Katie Dressel Harris versus Thomas Jerrel Harris.

Brandy B. Thomas versus Brock Thomas.

Kasey Johnson Key versus Wayne Adolph Key.