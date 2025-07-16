ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 11

Shawntina Solari, 47, Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Speeding; careless operation.

JULY 12

Dwayne Collins, 48, Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Stop sign; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; suspended driver’s license; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; obscenity; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by refusing to identify; disturbing the peace by language.

Trevon Wesley, 31, Avenue D, Broussard. Speeding; careless operation.

Anthony Ruffin, 43, Oneal Chube Street, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.

JULY 13

Runiqa Baker, 33, Marie Street, Patterson. Speeding.

Bryceson Freeman, 27, Rogers Street, New Iberia. Theft; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by failure to identify; improper display of license plate; possession of schedule I; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; possession of schedule II; possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

Breuhna Hayes, 31, Rogers St, New Iberia. Theft; obstruction of justice.