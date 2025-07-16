ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 8

Lance Paul Broussard, 41, 311 Lee St. Failure to register – penalties; failure to appear.

Copper Danielle Cormier, 48, 302 Donald St. Failure to appear; probation violation.

Maurice Joseph Tolson Jr., 33, 307 Bilbo St., Delcambre. Failure to appear; battery of a dating partner – simple.

Lazarious Lamar Ledet, 18, No address given. Second degree murder; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering.

Deshawn Anthony Johnson, 31, 600 Emery Lewis Ave. Two counts failure to appear; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; domestic abuse battery – simple assault; theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories.

Clyde Roland Jones, 41, 1424 Washington St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; operating while intoxicated – third offense; turning movement and required signals – signal for; registration plate light required; driver must be licensed.

Matthew Champagne, 60, 3616 Coulee Road. Illegal use of a weapon.

Delvin Devon Darby, 32, 718 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Failure to register – penalties; domestic abuse battery – pregnant victim – simple assault; child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

Kimber Seymone Toussaint, 29, 819 Dutel St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.

JULY 9

Dylan M. Simon, 28, 2100 Agnes Broussard Drive. Failure to appear.

Jessie Junior Patin, 33, 807 Buckeye St. Possession – schedule II narcotics; riding on roadways and bicycle paths; two counts bicycles – front lamps – side and rear reflectors.

Jerome Bruce Blackmon, 52, 814 S Corrine St. Failure to register – penalties; hold for another agency; parole violation.

Ashley Paul Bush Jr., 19, 1010 Mississippi. Hold for another agency.

Jordan Bonin, 21, 1659 Herman Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Trayvion T. Gabriel, 20, 301 Denaire St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.

Alcoby Lasalle, 31, 112 Verdun St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Henry Pierre Broussard, 54, 1060 Belle Terre Drive, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.

Albert Gene Castille, 43, 144 Chester St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Timothy Wayne Dupuis, 32, 1080 Sherwood Drive, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Damonta Gotch, 20, 144 Lilly St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Miguel Lee Dauphine, 30, 2040 Georgia St., Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; operating vehicle while license is suspended; general speed law; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; reckless operation of a vehicle; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; two counts failure to appear.

Sky Patrick Brasseaux, 37, 1030 Babineaux Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Leo J. Olander, 32, 305 Theriot Drive. Hold for another agency.

Michael Hebert II, 60, 220 Voorhies St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Corey Joseph Guidry, 43, 11908 LA Trace Road, French Settlement. Hold for another agency.

Ian Blake Dupuis, 46, 1020 Magenta Drive, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Brian Keith Dejean, 33, 613 A Parkway Drive, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.

Markus William Benoit, 45, 1041 Carmen Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Dana Lynn George, 54, 617 E Lastite St., Erath. Hold for another agency.

Darwin Kieth Wiggins, 49, 155 Gun Pointe Lane, Franklin. Hold for another agency.

Marlon D. Sylvester, 45, 2900 W Willow #122, Scott. Hold for another agency.

Troy A. Moorer, 37, 7758 Pontiac Drive, Pensacola, Florida. Hold for another agency.

John C. Richard, 47, 123 N Richleau Circle. Two counts failure to appear.

Christopher Jonathan Vice, 37, 7515 April Court. Pornography involving juveniles.

Javon Berry, 29, 909 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. No seat belt; expired motor vehicle inspection; operating vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear.