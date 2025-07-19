BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Xyaire Dominic Prade, son of Grace Reanne Gondran and Antoine William Dominic Prade, born July 3, 2025; weight 5 pounds 11 ounces.

Dru Elise Thibodeaux, daughter of Danielle Kevette Thibodeaux, born July 7, 2025; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces.

Mason Lee Reed LeBlanc, son of Mataya and Dray Charles LeBlanc, born July 9, 2025; weight 7 pounds 9 ounces. Mrs. LeBlanc is the former Mataya Breaux.

Benny James Jeanminette, son of Alayna Elizabeth Mazerole and Wade Anthony Jeanminette Jr., born July 10, 2025; weight 9 pounds 1 ounce.

Cory Joseph Dorsey Jr., son of Lindsey Nicole Hulin and Cory Joseph Dorsey, born July 11, 2025; weight 6 pounds 14 ounces.