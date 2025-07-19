ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 10

Meagan Brittney Longnon, 38, 5609 Cromwell Drive. Prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; resisting an officer.

Thomas Demond Plumber, 33, 1206 Eden St. Hold for another agency.

Keith Allen Reno, 57, 1046 Whitney Drive Lot 80, St. Martinville. Theft valued at less than $1,000.

William Joseph Hill, 51, 129 Kirkman St., Lake Charles. False statements and false or altered documents – unclaimed property claim; bank fraud.

Kevin John Manuel, 55, 504 S Herpin St., Kaplan. Hold for another agency.

Devon Jawwan Jackson, 35, 714 Hebert St. Simple robbery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property; second degree battery.

JULY 11

Ronald James Bernard, 23, 5402 Norris Road. Probation violation.

Rondrick L. Grant, 28, 966 St Peter St., Jeanerette. Flight from an officer – aggravated; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; reckless operation of a vehicle; careless operation; ignoring stop sign; switched plates; failure to carry registration in vehicle; general speed law; resisting an officer; insurance – proof of within vehicle; hold for another agency.

Deontrell Charles Charles, 26, 1256 MLK Road, Charenton. Obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; flight from an officer – aggravated; cruelty to a juvenile; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; general speed law; reckless operation of a vehicle; switched plates; insurance – proof of within vehicle; traffic control signals – red light, etc; careless operation; blocking of private driveways, highways and state rights of way; resisting an officer; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun; probation violation.

Jonathon Jerome Jackson, 36, 2237 Hwy 318, Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kendrick James Simon, 36, 818 N Broadway St., Erath. Hold for another agency.

Walter Daniel Duarte Diaz, 25, 338 Deare St. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; illegal possession of stolen firearms; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; driver must be licensed; no seat belt; switched plates; owner to secure registration; hold for another agency.

JULY 12

Jerrion Rayshawn Sereal, 20, 429 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

Jeramie M. Lasalle, 17, 1523 St. Joseph St. #14. Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal possession of stolen firearms; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Randy Joseph Girouard, 51, 406 Howard St. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; turning movement and required signals.

Keegan Miller, 21, 2790 Rodeo Road #216, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Jonathan J. Linzer, 45, 215 Barksdale Drive, Broussard. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; no seat belt.

David Reid Kester Jr., 63, 1211 W Main St. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; ignoring stop sign.

Drew Ashton Johnson, 33, 319 St. Charles, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Dusty Rogers, 38, 1704 Southport Blvd. Theft valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000.

JULY 13

Kyle Tam Diep, 62, 3813 Darnall Road. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; establishing of speed zones.

Laurie Elizabeth Bailey, 41, 212 Guadalupe St. #1. Two counts failure to appear.

Corey Romero, 46, 302 Springfield St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; turning movement and required signals.

Trevor Hebert, 34, 2619 N Captain Cade Road #5, Broussard. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; simple criminal damage to property.

Daniel P. Pierre Jr., 50, 913 Bayard St. Illegal use of a weapon; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon.