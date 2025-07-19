ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 8

Devontrae Devontrell Williams, 24, Franklin. Failure to appear.

JULY 9

Kyle Steven Christensen, 38, Patterson. Violation of protective orders; failure to appear.

JULY 10

Blaze Phillip Bourg, 47, Bayou Vista. Domestic abuse battery; second degree battery.

Austin Jacob Vercher, 26, Patterson. Domestic abuse battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple rape.

Emilie Ann Elkins, 32, Franklin. Pitbull ordinance; 23 counts cruelty to animals – aggravated; 23 counts parish ordinance – rabies vaccination; keeping a disorderly place.

Sydney Walker, 37, Patterson. Possession of schedule II – methamphetamine; possession of schedule II – cocaine; possession of schedule I – marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule IV – alprazolam; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

JULY 11

Natosha Lynn Hillebran, 47, Centerville. Violation of protective orders.

JULY 12

Darla Rose Percle, 37, Bayou Vista. Parole violation.

JULY 14

Jared Paul Duplechin, 48, Bayou Vista. Possession of methamphetamines; possession of schedule II drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; introduction of contraband – penal institution; failure to appear.