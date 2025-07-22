3 things to do this weekend Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

When: Saturday, July 26, 2025, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Main Cup, 101 N. Main St., Loreauville

What: Enjoy a day of family fun and support a great cause at the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive for Loreauville Elementary and High Schools. This exciting event features a variety of activities for all ages, including board games, giant yard games, face painting, delicious food, specialty sips from the cafe, and much more.



BEATS ON THE BAYOU – SHARONA THOMAS BAND

When: Saturday, July 26, 2025, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212)

What: Dance the night away to live music featuring the Sharona Thomas band under the Isle of Iberia’s pavilion. Sharona, a dynamic and soulful vocalist, will bring her powerful voice and infectious energy to the stage. Meet friends and enjoy the evening.



BATTLE OF THE MERRY MIXOLOGIST

When: Saturday, July 26, 2025, 6 p.m.

Where: Bambino’s Burgers, Downtown Main Street

What: Christmas in July fundraiser for the New Iberia Advent Activity Event. Entry is free – just bring your ingredients. Two categories: Christmas Cocktail and Old Fashioned. Attendees will taste and vote for their favorite “bartender”. Full-sized drinks will be available for purchase, with sales determining the overall “best drink” winner. Start mixing and invite your friends!