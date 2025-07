DIVORCES Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Judgements of divorce are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Divorces

Robert Wayne Whatley Jr. versus Grindle Broussard Whatley.

Michael Joseph Cormier versus Marlene M. Welcome Cormier.

Roxanna Chambers Watkins versus Nevitt Dale Watkins.

Blake Landry versus Jamee Billiot Landry.

Jodie Steele versus Jesse Fred.

Teressa Mason versus Isaac Jack.