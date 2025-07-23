ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 16

Michael Arroyo-Jusino, 40, Bigler Street, Franklin. Speeding; reckless operation.

Brennan Comeaux, 32, Highway 87, Franklin. When lighted lamps are required; driving while suspended; resisting an officer by giving false information; violation of protective order.

Tristen Trosclair, 18, Gates Drive, Franklin. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Tate Foco, 19, Iberia Street, Franklin. Home invasion, aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; two counts attempted first degree murder; failure to appear.

JULY 20

Walter Baker Jr., 62, Bigler Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.