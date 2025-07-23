ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 14

Ronald Lee Ward Jr., 44, 1709 Genest Road, Jeanerette. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; careless operation; no seat belt.

Brandon Joseph Latiolais, 41, 1410 Church St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; resisting an officer.

Ja’Qualin J. Lewis, 18, 1524 Henkle St. #1/2, Jeanerette. Attempted first degree murder; flight from an officer – aggravated; simple escape – aggravated escape; three counts failure to appear.

JULY 15

Trey Michael Verret, 29, 211 Bourgeois St., Loreauville. Possession – schedule II narcotics; careless operation.

Robert Francis Onellion Jr., 37, 412 Birch St. Probation violation.

Alexia Ocean Steele, 30, 6501 Coteau Road. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $5,000.

Chester Siner Jr., 56, 103 Garden Circle, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

JULY 16

Dustin Charles Walker, 34, 300 N Dubois. Second degree battery; two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse – aggravated assault; false imprisonment – offender armed with weapon; domestic abuse battery – simple assault; violation of protective order.

Brittany Lee Nicole Simon, 33, 300 N Dubois Road. Two counts failure to appear; prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug.

Trevun Travon Miller, 23, 1519 Church St., Jeanerette. Flight from an officer – aggravated; illegal carrying of a weapon; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; view outward or inward through windshield or windows – obscuring prohibited; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; ignoring stop sign; resisting an officer; failure to appear.

Deandrick Dashaun Keal, 25, 920 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; resisting officer – refuse to give name/ID; hold for another agency.

Kaitlyn Enola Jolet, 32, 830 1/2 Canal St., Jeanerette. Two counts probation violation.

Demondre Lamal Williams, 22, 817 Agnes St. Theft of a motor vehicle; domestic abuse battery – strangulation – aggravated assault; hold for another agency.

JULY 17

Tyler James Landry, 35, 616 Astor Place Drive. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

Robert David Hector Jr., 61, 4508 Old Jeanerette #1/2. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.

Jessica Lynn Lapoint, 47, 113 Rosier St. Five counts failure to appear; cruelty to animals – simple and aggravated.

Shannon M. Walls, 37, 141 S Richelieu Circle. Illegal possession of stolen things; theft – embezzlement.

Brendan Bohannan, 45, 2550 Bluebird St., Slidell. Theft valued at less than $1,000; parole violation.

James Eli Wren, 88, 4904 Coteau Road. Violation of protective order.

Lucas Abshire, 38, 1206 MLK, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.