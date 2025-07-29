3 things to do this weekend

DELCAMBRE SEAFOOD AND FARMERS MARKET

When: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre

What: This month’s market celebrates the shrimp festival with a Delcambre shrimp pasta salad on the menu and festival merchandise available. Special guests include Delcambre Shrimp Queens. The market features tasting opportunities, recipes, live music, kids’ activities, and over 60 vendors.



2025 KICKIN’ CANCER COMEDY FESTIVAL

When: Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Cyr Gates Community Center, 300 Parkview Drive

What: A two-night stand-up comedy show to benefit St. Jude’s, featuring 20 local and regional comedians. Each night will showcase 10 different comedians, with a live auction taking place during intermission. Special guests will also be in attendance, and food will be available for purchase.



BACK TO SCHOOL BASH (AGES 10-12)

When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Iberia Parish Library Lydia Branch, 4800 Freyou Road

What: An afternoon of fun and games at a Back to School Bash specially designed for kids ages 10-12. Enjoy an hour of board games and card games before heading back to class. School is about to start, so have fun before it does.