ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 23

James Otis, 71, Robertson Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

JULY 24

Zaharolin Byers, 25, Liner Street, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.

JULY 25

Joseph Nedd, 60, Tabor Street, Franklin. Simple assault.

JULY 26

Sarakeisha Dugar, 32, L Street, Patterson. Simple criminal damage to property; aggravated burglary.

James Otis, 71, Robertson Street, Franklin. Violation of protective orders.

JULY 27

Donna Jones, 44, Brianna Drive, New Iberia. Theft; receiving stolen property.

Catina Butler, 49, Iberia Street, Franklin. Hit and run.