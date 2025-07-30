ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 23
James Otis, 71, Robertson Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
JULY 24
Zaharolin Byers, 25, Liner Street, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.
JULY 25
Joseph Nedd, 60, Tabor Street, Franklin. Simple assault.
JULY 26
Sarakeisha Dugar, 32, L Street, Patterson. Simple criminal damage to property; aggravated burglary.
James Otis, 71, Robertson Street, Franklin. Violation of protective orders.
JULY 27
Donna Jones, 44, Brianna Drive, New Iberia. Theft; receiving stolen property.
Catina Butler, 49, Iberia Street, Franklin. Hit and run.