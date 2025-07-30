ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 23

Andrew Anthony Bernard, 40, No address given. Aggravated battery.

Tylan A. Rochon, 25, 626 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Martinville. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; illegal carrying of a weapon; resisting an officer.

Robert Earl Kleimann, 60, 5011 Clyde Drive. Failure to appear; second degree battery; false imprisonment.

JULY 24

Stanley J. Butler III, 22, 1255 Pelican St. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Skyler James Derise, 19, 1714 New Horizon St. #90. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; disarming of a police officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Kalob Khalil Peters, 21, 414 9th St., Franklin. Illegal use of a weapon; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; gambling in public – betting and wagering.

Toreion M. Eugene, 20, 533 St Mary St. Obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; illegal use of a weapon; gambling in public – betting and wagering.

Jaidyn Jakhi Delasbour, 18, 401 Loveland St., Patterson. Illegal use of a weapon; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; gambling in public – betting and wagering; hold for another agency.

Kylan Nigel Peters, 22, 414 Ninth St., Franklin. Illegal use of a weapon; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; gambling in public – betting and wagering; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

Robert Lee Chatman III, 39, 417 Ann St., St. Martinville. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; failure to appear; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property.

Dustin Ray Daigle, 41, 618 McDonald St. Failure to appear.

Kevin Michael St. Julien, 29, 3718 Effie Lane. Failure to register as sex offender; resisting an officer; probation violation.

Cana Joel Robert, 35, No address given. Two counts failure to appear.

Blair Walter Siegel, 40, 3904 Patsy Drive, Youngsville. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Curley Hines Sr., 59, 1023 Hwy 318, Jeanerette. Indecent behavior with juveniles; simple battery.

JULY 25

Tyson James Shello, 27, 6112 Marion Road. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; manufacture – distribution – schedule IV; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; schedule V – possession; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal carrying of a weapon; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; aggravated battery.

Caiden Paul Landry, 18, 3900 Bear Road #4. Illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Noah James Viator, 26, 405 Wana Alley. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; interfering with emergency communication – all other.

Starvon Lieray Frederick, 30, 803 Cherokee St. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; interfering with emergency communication – all other.

Derrick Dwayne Allen Jr., 24, 314 Welsh St., Welsh. Probation violation.

Marlon Tranoy Johnson, 29, 305 Sun Ridge St., Youngsville. Probation violation.

Jurrel A. Alleman, 42, 5102 Alleman Road. Failure to appear.