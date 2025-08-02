Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Aria Jade Dugas, daughter of Ashley Jefferson Thibodeaux and Devante James Dugas Sr., born July 11, 2025; weight 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Rowan Wheeler Flaherty, son of Braigh and Jackson Wheeler Flaherty, born July 12, 2025; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces. Mrs. Flaherty is the former Braigh Pratt.

Treshawn Tramone Exkano, son of Tyondria Marie Tibbs and Delvin Desean Exkano, born July 21, 2025; weight 6 pounds.

Khloe Dream Bonnet, daughter of Tyshia Lashay Reynolds and Clifford Dominic Bonnet Jr., born July 24, 2025; weight 5 pounds 12 ounces.