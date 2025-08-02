ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 26

Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 42, 614 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession – schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; hold for another agency.

Lionel Paul Dugas, 51, 614 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended; insurance – proof of within vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle; probation violation; signal lamps and signal devices.

Larriesha Lashonte Mouton, 28, 1009 Providence St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property.

Sonny Joseph Dupuis, 59, 1806 Laurent Armentor Road. Two counts simple burglary.

Shawn Michael Davis, 28, 917 Alcide Circle, Abbeville. Failure to appear.

JULY 27

Shaneta M. Leday, 37, 2717 Coteau Road. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Mister Jackson, 55, 311 W. Cherry St., Opelousas. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; handling of machine guns – unlawful; illegal use of a weapon; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone.

Brandon Sinegal, 18, 2717 Coteau Road. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Trandin Benjamin, 17, 19 White Tail Deer Road. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Devondrick Marcel Harding, 29, 308 St. Mary St. Attempted second degree murder; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; parole violation.

JULY 28

Keith Dustin Viator, 37, 3900 Bear Road. Two counts failure to appear; simple criminal damage to property.

JULY 29

Mason Harrington, 23, 815 S Louisiana St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Earl James Sampy, 46, 2545 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.

Jatavist Markell Reedom, 21, 924 E Admiral Doyle. Two counts possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; aggravated assault with a firearm; second degree murder; probation violation.

Zachary L. Maturin, 45, 5005 Creighton Drive. Three counts failure to appear.

Anthony Bradford Smith, 53, 2101 N F St., Pensacola, Florida. Hold for another agency.

Elijah Kade Guillory, 18, 1320 N MLK Drive, Eunice. Hold for another agency.

Tyler Paul Lebouef, 37, 201 Chauvin St., Chauvin. Hold for another agency.

Janiya Janae Lee, 21,815 Westend Drive. Hold for another agency.

Brandi Lynn Mire, 46, 107 S Voltaire Ave. #1. Simple burglary.

Charles C. Cambre III, 55, No address given. Violation of protective order.

JULY 30

Jhamad Mark Allen, 28, 900 Mississippi St. #29. Prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; probation violation.

Paul Brown, 44, 1610 MLK #155, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Nelvin Velasquez-Rosa, 33, 7100 Highway 14. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; illegal carrying of a weapon; resisting officer – refuse to give name/ID; flight from an officer; ATV on roadway; hold for another agency.

Denitrell Lamar Johnlewis, 26, 915 Anderson St. Operating while intoxicated – first offense; insurance – proof of within vehicle; switched motor vehicle identification; careless operation.

Eric J. Romero Jr., 36, 6919 Highway 14. Aggravated assault; theft valued at less than $1,000.