ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JULY 22

Kerry Edwards, 65, Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; obstruction of justice; failure to appear.

JULY 25

Corey James Williams, 41, New Iberia. Failure to appear.

JULY 28

Joseph Butler James, 44, Franklin. Possession of methamphetamines; expired or no inspection sticker; failure of owner to secure registration; proper equipment required; driving under suspension; introduction of contraband – penal institution.

Dale Pearce, 64, Franklin. Failure to signal – stop signs and yield signs; possession of schedule II – crack cocaine.

JULY 29

Nicholas Gamble, 45, Berwick. Possession of schedule I – meth; obstruction of justice; riding on the opposing lane; resisting an officer.