ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH
Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 2, 2025
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 22
Kerry Edwards, 65, Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; obstruction of justice; failure to appear.
JULY 25
Corey James Williams, 41, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
JULY 28
Joseph Butler James, 44, Franklin. Possession of methamphetamines; expired or no inspection sticker; failure of owner to secure registration; proper equipment required; driving under suspension; introduction of contraband – penal institution.
Dale Pearce, 64, Franklin. Failure to signal – stop signs and yield signs; possession of schedule II – crack cocaine.
Trending
JULY 29
Nicholas Gamble, 45, Berwick. Possession of schedule I – meth; obstruction of justice; riding on the opposing lane; resisting an officer.