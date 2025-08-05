3 things to do this weekend

SHADOWS “PELICAN STATE GOES TO WAR” LECTURE

When: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 320 E. Main St.

What: Battlefield Louisiana is a new program series exploring Louisiana’s military history, including the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and WWII. Kim Guise, Senior Curator at the National WWII Museum, will discuss Louisiana’s WWII contributions: the Louisiana Maneuvers, Gulf of Mexico defense, and POW camps. A light reception will precede the program.



TECHE AREA FARMER’S MARKET

When: Saturday, August 9, 2025, 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St.

What: Discover a bounty of local produce, baked goods, honey, jellies, jams, candies, handcrafted wooden items, ceramics, soaps, unique gifts, herbs, plants, eggs, meat, spices, sauces, smoked cheeses, nuts, and fresh flowers. Also find handmade cypress yard objects, birdhouses, garden benches, and more.



BINGO WITH HEART – RELAY FOR LIFE

When: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Main Cup, 101 N. Main St., Loreauville

What: Benefiting American Cancer Association’s Relay for Life, this event features 10 bingo games (nine regular, one coverall). A “split the jackpot” initiative ensures a minimum of 20% of the jackpot goes to Relay For Life of Bayou Country, with the winner able to increase their contribution. Specialty coffees, teas, and soft drinks will be available.