Early ‘no-show’ hops in boat to help Owens win LBA derby

MYETTE POINTE – Raven Owens’ Louisiana Bass Anglers’ bass club tournament partner was a no-show close to sunrise July 20, so he started the day by himself waiting for Mike Louviere.

“Yessir. It started out bad. Raven’s partner was Missing in Action, looking at his eyelids. When I woke up at 6:30, I was rolling. I grabbed my stuff and headed to the door. It all worked out in the end,” Louviere said.

After they finally hooked up, they culled, by the hardest, as they say, to a five-bass limit weighing 10.21 pounds. It was more than enough for the W.

Brad Romero and Ron Boutte were runners-up with 9.02 pounds. Past multiple AOY champ Dicky Fitzgerald and Johnny Hester finished third with 8.21 pounds, including the biggest bass of the tournament, a 2.41-pounder.

And Louviere, a Jeanerette resident and native of Loreauville, was back in the groove, once he woke up to join the party, so to speak.

“I woke up late. I didn’t get to the launch till about 7:30. It was a bad morning … that doesn’t happen often,” he said.

Owens, he said, joined the rest of the LBA field and took off alone in his boat at the safe daylight start. The New Iberian who was born and raised in Loreauville, went to a destination he discussed early in the week with Louviere.

When Owens got word his partner was at the boat ramp, he returned to pick him up, left and resumed fishing the bass club’s seventh tournament of 2025.

Louviere wondered, fleetingly, if he’d remember how to fish for bass since the last time he fished a bass tournament.

“I ain’t fished since March when me and Mike won a Hawg Fight,” Louviere said, referring to a big win March 19 in Lake Fausse Pointe with his son, Mike Louviere Jr., in the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series opener for 2025.

“I’ve been working nights and crawfishing. It’s been a long few months … four months since I fished besides being in Oklahoma (for a B.A.S.S. Nation Regional tournament),” the Chart Industries welder said.

“He (Owens) scouted a little bit and it was just, the Basin wasn’t right, high,” Louviere said, noting his partner hooked and boated a non-keeper and then caught a 12-inch fish early in the morning. But that was it.

“It was probably 11 o’clock at this time. We went to the next spot” but the water level was too high, he said.

However, at the next spot, he said, Owens landed two keepers and he reeled in four keepers.

“We stopped and hit a drain, then another drain. We ended up making three upgrades. We moved again and ended up catching another keeper in this pocket.”

There was no “key” to getting bit as Louviere was throwing a june bug Brush Hog most of the time while Owens, who owns Randy’s Total Renovations LLC, triggered bites almost exclusively with a Chatterbait.

“There wasn’t really a pattern, it was so sporadic. Just praying maybe we’d hit one on the head. It was a tough day of fishing. We’d catch one here, catch one there. There was no pattern,” Louviere said.

The LBA’s next tournament will be held Sept. 13 at a site TBA.