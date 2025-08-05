When net man gets the net it’s crush city for big winners

MYETTE POINT – When push came to shove to get to the top, basically reaching lofty “crush city” status, Josh Son of Youngsville delivered Aug. 2 on a hot afternoon in the Atchafalaya Basin.

Son called out, “Get the net,” in the last hour of the inaugural Just B Cause bass tournament, then the self-proclaimed “great net man” himself, Matt Hebert, also of Youngsville, did just that to put a 3 ½-pound bass into the waiting landing net. Son and Hebert, a Franklin native, knew deep down that sizable bass would clinch the top spot in a 24-boat field that fished the tournament out of Myette Point Landing.

“He (Son) said that and I looked up and saw the rod. I thought it’d be over 4. When it got close to the boat, I scooped. My superb ‘net man’ skills got him in the boat,” Hebert said, proudly, chuckling.

That bass sealed the unexpected win for the two fishing buddies from Youngsville because it culled a much smaller bass to give them 15.50 pounds and a payday of $1,400.

Before that clutch catch, Hebert and Son figured they had approximately 13 pounds with the five bass swimming in the aluminum boat’s livewell.

“I give credit to my partner. He stuck a good one. At that point, we knew we had 15 pounds and we felt pretty confident,” Hebert said.

Hebert, a 37-year-old business development manager for Tiger Safety, which specializes in services and equipment for oilfield-related companies, said neither of them prefished but benefitted from timely tips from his partner’s brother and dad.

Twenty limits hit the digital scales manned by tournament founder and weighmaster Bubbie Lopez. Many of the teams culled despite a curveball thrown at them by the Atchafalaya River, which bumped up from 7.36 feet at Butte La Rose on early July 31 to 7.8 feet at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament.

Hebert and Son needed the bragging-size, 3-plus pound average limit to stay ahead of the pack. The closest challengers were Jarrod J. Aucoin and Randy Giroir, whose five bass weighed an eye-opener 14.02 pounds for a second-place finish worth $600.

The Aucoin-Giroir team also boasted the tournament’s biggest bass, a 4.02-pounder that added $250 to their winnings.

Ry Savoy and Dustin Robicheaux teamed up to finish third with a limit weighing 12.78 pounds for $400.

The winning team’s day started fairly slow, Hebert said.

“We didn’t get a bite for the first 1 ½, 2 hours. After that it was crush city. We caught three of our five keepers in 20 minutes in one stretch. Our confidence went up after that,” he said, noting the last two words of the second sentence are pet phrases among the fishin’ buddies whose paths crossed years ago on business. They have fished numerous Oilman’s tournaments on Toledo Bend and Lake Sam Rayburn.

“After the flurry, we had 12 ½ pounds early, 9:30ish, and we culled up to about 13 pounds about 10:30. We were stuck on that for a while. We started looking around. We needed to get rid of a 1-8.

“It wasn’t like we caught all day. We fished pretty hard. The bites we did catch obviously were the right ones. It was a team effort. I caught two of the keepers. I’m a great net man,” Hebert said with another chuckle.

Son hooked the key 3 ½-pound class bass on a spinnerbait, he said.

However, their first two big keeper bass bit on a homemade “Crowson Model Buzz Bait” crafted by New Iberia native Bucky Crowson of Lafayette. Another big bass was caught on a swim jig.

Most of their keeper bass were caught in an undisclosed area around cypress trees and deadfalls. However, Hebert did say the best spot was a “Secret Herrera north of the Atchafalaya River.”

“It was an awesome day. We fished well together and we’ve fished many tournaments. We’ve done well in many tournaments before but if I’m not mistaken this was the first one we win. We really didn’t expect that. We were excited to get a first-place finish,” he said. “It was fun. The weather was good, especially in the morning. Then it got hot for everyone. I want to thank Bubbie Lopez for throwing it (tournament), putting things on.”

And to further cover all the bases, he added, each winner thanked their respective “wonderful wives” for allowing them to fish so often.